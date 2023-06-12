Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs LPRO

After finishing at $10.77 in the prior trading day, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) closed at $10.53, down -2.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638267 shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPRO is 0.76, which has changed by -0.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $12.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 866.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of May 30, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $35.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.48M to a low estimate of $33.92M. As of the current estimate, Open Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $52.04M, an estimated decrease of -31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.24M, a decrease of -16.10% over than the figure of -$31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.89M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.59M, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.56M and the low estimate is $160.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.