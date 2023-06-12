Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.70

As of close of business last night, Origin Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.70, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510327 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 211,122 led to the insider holds 337,500 shares of the business.

Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares of ORGN for $211,500 on Mar 01. The Co-CEO and Director now owns 337,500 shares after completing the transaction at $4.70 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, SIM Boon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 7,866 and left with 5,033,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 674.16M and an Enterprise Value of 418.14M. As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 403.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 245.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0085.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORGN traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 804.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of May 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 9.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.7M and the low estimate is $87.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.