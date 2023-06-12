Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Records 1.04 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.5900 High

After finishing at $3.51 in the prior trading day, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) closed at $3.48, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038273 shares were traded. OVID stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OVID by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Tardio Jason sold 17,344 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 37,290 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVID now has a Market Capitalization of 245.41M and an Enterprise Value of 144.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2474.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OVID has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3039, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3456.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 111.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 237.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.01M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OVID as of May 14, 2023 were 322.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 213.87k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5M, down -89.40% from the average estimate.