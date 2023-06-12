PagerDuty Inc. (PD) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) was $22.10 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $22.41. On the day, 1802607 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.02.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,179,500 led to the insider holds 796,627 shares of the business.

WEBB SHELLEY sold 2,082 shares of PD for $62,543 on May 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 227,158 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 71,375 shares for $31.99 each. As a result, the insider received 2,283,286 and left with 796,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.89.

Shares Statistics:

PD traded an average of 1.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of May 14, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 9.07M, compared to 8.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103.5M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.25M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.84M and the low estimate is $486.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.