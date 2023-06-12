Prologis Inc. (PLD) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed the day trading at $121.31 down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $124.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3312009 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.08.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 112.03B and an Enterprise Value of 136.72B. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLD is 1.01, which has changed by 11.88% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $138.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLD traded about 3.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLD traded about 3.93M shares per day. A total of 923.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of May 30, 2023 were 12.42M with a Short Ratio of 12.42M, compared to 12.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

PLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.48, up from 3.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 49.80% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.