ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PRQR

After finishing at $1.75 in the prior trading day, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed at $1.70, down -3.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738192 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRQR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JMP Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $1.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRQR now has a Market Capitalization of 137.59M and an Enterprise Value of 10.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9526.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 819.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 363.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.89M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 2.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 501.00% from the average estimate.