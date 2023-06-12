QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Stocks Reach New Highs at $9.28 During Trading Session

After finishing at $9.16 in the prior trading day, QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at $9.28, up 1.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659888 shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Glickman Matthew bought 10,000 shares for $7.29 per share. The transaction valued at 72,900 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

SMITH HILLARY B bought 3,350 shares of QNST for $25,125 on May 17. The Director now owns 3,350 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On May 17, another insider, Ahmed Asmau, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,020 shares for $7.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,548 and bolstered with 33,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 502.21M and an Enterprise Value of 440.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 669.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 554.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of May 14, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $128.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.08M to a low estimate of $125.42M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.5M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.01M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.88M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.1M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.22M and the low estimate is $609.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.