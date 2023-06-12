Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $11.16 in the prior trading day, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $10.75, down -3.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 860925 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,383 shares for $11.16 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 242,701 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 863 shares of RLAY for $9,631 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 134,882 shares after completing the transaction at $11.16 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 863 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 9,631 and left with 149,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 426.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1130.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 358.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of May 30, 2023 were 21.16M with a Short Ratio of 21.48M, compared to 19.8M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.40% and a Short% of Float of 22.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$4.08.