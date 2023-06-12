ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) closed at $5.60 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759734 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.17B and an Enterprise Value of 7.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNW traded on average about 850.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 809.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 376.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of May 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $285.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.8M to a low estimate of $285.8M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $952M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.