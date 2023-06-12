Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Revolve Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.80, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $16.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329832 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVLV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $19 from $30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 920.03M. As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $33.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVLV traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 128.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLV as of May 30, 2023 were 12.33M with a Short Ratio of 12.33M, compared to 11.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 53.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $279.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.9M to a low estimate of $270.04M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.05M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.5M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.07M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.