Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $111.09

As of close of business last night, Revvity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $111.09, down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $111.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605288 shares were traded. RVTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVTY now has a Market Capitalization of 13.94B and an Enterprise Value of 15.98B. As of this moment, Revvity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVTY is 1.10, which has changed by -19.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVTY has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVTY traded 793.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 691.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVTY as of May 30, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, RVTY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.25. The current Payout Ratio is 6.89% for RVTY, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $706.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $717.95M to a low estimate of $681.3M. As of the current estimate, Revvity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated decrease of -42.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.02M, a decrease of -28.00% over than the figure of -$42.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.