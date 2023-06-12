Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Records 1.93 million Shares Traded, Reaches $62.44 High

After finishing at $62.11 in the prior trading day, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $59.89, down -3.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1925315 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares for $70.29 per share. The transaction valued at 702,947 led to the insider holds 1,037,740 shares of the business.

Singleton Jamie sold 17,500 shares of SIG for $1,400,000 on Apr 19. The insider now owns 211,056 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Drosos Virginia, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $77.43 each. As a result, the insider received 774,337 and left with 1,104,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.04B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 933.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of May 30, 2023 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 5.41M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 45.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.11. EPS for the following year is $10.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.