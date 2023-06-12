SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $9.16 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $9.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698835 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiriusPoint Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when TAN WEI HAN bought 1,542 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,878 led to the insider holds 1,542 shares of the business.

Loeb Daniel S bought 105 shares of SPNT for $2,494 on May 25. The Director now owns 34,796 shares after completing the transaction at $23.75 per share. On May 24, another insider, Loeb Daniel S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 728 shares for $23.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,284 and bolstered with 34,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPNT is 1.02, which has changed by 73.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPNT has traded an average of 651.34K shares per day and 662.19k over the past ten days. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.