Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Sovos Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.36, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $18.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 464366 shares were traded. SOVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Jensen Kirk A. sold 21,657 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 389,826 led to the insider holds 338,901 shares of the business.

O’Driscoll Lisa Y. sold 38,123 shares of SOVO for $664,183 on May 23. The CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER now owns 188,484 shares after completing the transaction at $17.42 per share. On May 23, another insider, Jensen Kirk A., who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $17.62 each. As a result, the insider received 352,500 and left with 360,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOVO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 278.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOVO has reached a high of $20.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOVO traded 633.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 669.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SOVO as of May 30, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 3.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $212.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.72M to a low estimate of $207.83M. As of the current estimate, Sovos Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.43M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.65M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $942.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $950.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.37M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $989.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.