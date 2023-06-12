Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) was $150.48 for the day, up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $149.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2017137 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 513.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOT now has a Market Capitalization of 29.11B and an Enterprise Value of 27.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPOT is 1.76, which has changed by 52.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $157.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.53.

Shares Statistics:

SPOT traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.77M. Insiders hold about 27.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.63 and -$2.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.67B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.67B and the low estimate is $15.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.