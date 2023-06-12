Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Records 1.18 million Shares Traded, Reaches $86.44 High

After finishing at $86.33 in the prior trading day, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) closed at $84.60, down -2.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177791 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.13.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Link Janet sold 2,581 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 221,282 led to the insider holds 36,352 shares of the business.

Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of SWK for $424,044 on Nov 10. The Interim CFO now owns 17,993 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,565,000 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.96B and an Enterprise Value of 20.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.30.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWK is 1.32, which has changed by -20.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $119.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of May 30, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.72M, compared to 7.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SWK’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.19, compared to 3.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 65.70% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $4.01B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.4B and the low estimate is $16.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.