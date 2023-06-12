SunOpta Inc. (STKL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) closed at $6.88 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $6.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795880 shares were traded. STKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STKL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ennen Joseph bought 15,000 shares for $6.72 per share. The transaction valued at 100,790 led to the insider holds 1,887,401 shares of the business.

Buick Mike sold 7,000 shares of STKL for $54,574 on Mar 10. The SVP and GM now owns 146,519 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Largey David, who serves as the Chief Quality Officer of the company, sold 6,788 shares for $8.37 each. As a result, the insider received 56,821 and left with 36,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKL now has a Market Capitalization of 794.59M and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STKL has reached a high of $11.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STKL traded on average about 879.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STKL as of May 30, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 6.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $224.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $223.44M. As of the current estimate, SunOpta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $243.53M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.35M, an increase of 18.20% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.66M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.