Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $81.48

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) closed the day trading at $81.48 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $81.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662308 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HURLSTON MICHAEL E. sold 46,981 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 4,027,532 led to the insider holds 282,687 shares of the business.

Awsare Saleel sold 5,000 shares of SYNA for $576,402 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 33,755 shares after completing the transaction at $115.28 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Butler Dean Warren, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,350 shares for $119.36 each. As a result, the insider received 161,136 and left with 34,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $149.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYNA traded about 603.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYNA traded about 751.23k shares per day. A total of 39.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.37M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $3.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.24 and $7.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $223.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $226.7M to a low estimate of $210M. As of the current estimate, Synaptics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $476.4M, an estimated decrease of -53.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.58M, a decrease of -47.40% over than the figure of -$53.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $955M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.