Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Decline -4.53% in Day Trading, Closes at $58.60

The price of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) closed at $58.60 in the last session, down -4.53% from day before closing price of $61.38. On the day, 851987 shares were traded. TRNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $54 from $73 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when CARLSON LEROY E sold 4,000 shares for $58.49 per share. The transaction valued at 233,960 led to the insider holds 37,791 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRNO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.88B and an Enterprise Value of 5.64B. As of this moment, Terreno’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRNO has reached a high of $67.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRNO traded on average about 513.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 542.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.17M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TRNO as of May 30, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRNO is 1.60, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $78.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.4M to a low estimate of $76.36M. As of the current estimate, Terreno Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $65.37M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.46M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.21M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.1M and the low estimate is $328.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.