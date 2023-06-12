Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Stock Closes down -1.75% on Friday Trading

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) closed the day trading at $108.06 down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $109.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952595 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TXRH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Morgan Gerald L. sold 2,500 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 287,500 led to the insider holds 94,824 shares of the business.

MOORE GREGORY N sold 6,000 shares of TXRH for $654,360 on May 08. The Director now owns 51,050 shares after completing the transaction at $109.06 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Jacobsen S. Chris, who serves as the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of the company, sold 3,487 shares for $110.06 each. As a result, the insider received 383,779 and left with 23,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXRH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.24B and an Enterprise Value of 7.80B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $116.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TXRH traded about 917.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TXRH traded about 840.91k shares per day. A total of 67.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.26% stake in the company. Shares short for TXRH as of May 30, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.58% and a Short% of Float of 11.19%.

Dividends & Splits

TXRH’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.10% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.