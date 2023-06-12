The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) closed at $12.86 in the last session, down -3.45% from day before closing price of $13.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3350851 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 12.59B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 918.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 99.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GT traded on average about 5.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 285.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of May 30, 2023 were 10.52M with a Short Ratio of 10.52M, compared to 12.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.49B to a low estimate of $5.07B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.8B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.39B and the low estimate is $21.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.