There Is Still Room For LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) closed at $10.19 in the last session, down -3.04% from day before closing price of $10.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2997972 shares were traded. LXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 143,606 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Handwerker Jamie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,750 and bolstered with 73,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.98B and an Enterprise Value of 4.41B. As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1019.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $11.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXP traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 290.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LXP as of May 30, 2023 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.10M, compared to 5.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LXP is 0.50, which was 0.49 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.83.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $82.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.87M to a low estimate of $79.58M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $77.94M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.68M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $339.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.99M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $348.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $371M and the low estimate is $332.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.