This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed the day trading at $104.51 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $106.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714820 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when FIELDS MANDY J sold 16,024 shares for $106.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,710,081 led to the insider holds 108,874 shares of the business.

WOLFORD RICHARD G sold 36,773 shares of ELF for $3,940,198 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 22,143 shares after completing the transaction at $107.15 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 72,555 shares for $104.82 each. As a result, the insider received 7,605,046 and left with 252,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.63B and an Enterprise Value of 5.59B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 62.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $108.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELF traded about 998.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELF traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 53.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of May 14, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $183.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.8M to a low estimate of $171.6M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.6M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.05M, an increase of 56.40% over than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $578.84M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.63M and the low estimate is $775M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.