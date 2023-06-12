Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $47.70

As of close of business last night, Tidewater Inc.’s stock clocked out at $47.70, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $48.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628521 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 27,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,345 led to the insider holds 3,063,645 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares of TDW for $637,566 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,036,296 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,300 shares for $30.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 767,688 and bolstered with 3,014,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDW traded 662.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 530.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $8.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $220M. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $220M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.45M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $294M, an increase of 53.30% over than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68M, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.