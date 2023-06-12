Understanding Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) through its ratios

In the latest session, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) closed at $21.67 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $21.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534751 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Vivaldi Coelho Rogerio bought 5,000 shares for $22.06 per share. The transaction valued at 110,300 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Pizzuti Dana sold 8,212 shares of CRNX for $132,624 on Apr 05. The Chief Development Officer now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $16.15 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $19.59 each. As a result, the insider received 61,238 and left with 64,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 877.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 275.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 204.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRNX has traded an average of 458.62K shares per day and 429.34k over the past ten days. A total of 53.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 4.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.43. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.99 and -$4.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74M, up 0.90% from the average estimate.