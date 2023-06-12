Understanding DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) through its ratios

In the latest session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $43.85 up 2.48% from its previous closing price of $42.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901854 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Norman Harold Matthew sold 10,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 129,890 shares of the business.

Norman Harold Matthew sold 3,145 shares of DOCN for $127,498 on Jun 02. The Chief People Officer now owns 139,890 shares after completing the transaction at $40.54 per share. On May 19, another insider, Norman Harold Matthew, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 21,499 shares for $34.03 each. As a result, the insider received 731,611 and left with 145,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.89B and an Enterprise Value of 4.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 62.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCN has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.79M over the past ten days. A total of 95.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of May 30, 2023 were 14.33M with a Short Ratio of 14.33M, compared to 14.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.14% and a Short% of Float of 22.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170.5M to a low estimate of $169.8M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.88M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.54M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.32M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $831.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.7M and the low estimate is $772.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.