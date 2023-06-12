Understanding Endava plc (DAVA) through its ratios

In the latest session, Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) closed at $45.69 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $45.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511517 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Endava plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.43B. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $115.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAVA has traded an average of 301.92K shares per day and 415.1k over the past ten days. A total of 57.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.15M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $236.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $236.54M to a low estimate of $235.73M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $217.44M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.2M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.72M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $995.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $996.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $789.18M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.