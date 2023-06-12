Understanding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed at $127.67 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $125.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691981 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares for $109.92 per share. The transaction valued at 94,311 led to the insider holds 6,387 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of SRPT for $5,963,124 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 108,178 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Chambers Michael Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,230 and bolstered with 51,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 11.89B and an Enterprise Value of 11.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $159.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRPT has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 848.05k over the past ten days. A total of 88.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 4.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$2.29, while EPS last year was -$2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.45, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.71 and -$11.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.33. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.81 and -$8.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $260.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $315.5M to a low estimate of $245.5M. As of the current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.49M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.81M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.6M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.01M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.