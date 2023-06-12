Understanding The Chemours Company (CC)’s financial health through ratios

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) closed the day trading at $32.06 down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $33.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2311982 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Abbott Matthew S sold 8,912 shares for $34.20 per share. The transaction valued at 304,790 led to the insider holds 29,869 shares of the business.

Bellezza Alisha sold 27,716 shares of CC for $983,087 on Mar 06. The President, Thermal Spec Solns now owns 43,931 shares after completing the transaction at $35.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.78B and an Enterprise Value of 7.83B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CC traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CC traded about 2.29M shares per day. A total of 149.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

CC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.98.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $7 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.79B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.