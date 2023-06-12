Update from Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $38.61 in the prior trading day, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed at $38.41, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893041 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when MIRELES THOMAS J sold 14,500 shares for $35.14 per share. The transaction valued at 509,472 led to the insider holds 58,372 shares of the business.

Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares of MUR for $474,237 on Feb 14. The Vice President now owns 9,504 shares after completing the transaction at $43.50 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Vaughan Paul D., who serves as the Vice President & Controller of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $41.30 each. As a result, the insider received 392,350 and left with 4,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.00B and an Enterprise Value of 8.43B. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.69M with a Short Ratio of 7.69M, compared to 7.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MUR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.95, compared to 1.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

