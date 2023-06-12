Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Stock Price Peaks at $12.02 During Trading

The closing price of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) was $11.74 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $11.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929156 shares were traded. MDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.68.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares for $17.33 per share. The transaction valued at 173,304 led to the insider holds 669,017 shares of the business.

Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of MDRX for $173,835 on Feb 15. The CEO now owns 679,017 shares after completing the transaction at $17.38 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Vakharia Tejal, who serves as the SVP General Counsel of the company, sold 8,642 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 159,193 and left with 222,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. As of this moment, Veradigm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDRX is 0.94, which has changed by -24.55% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $19.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

MDRX traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.81% stake in the company. Shares short for MDRX as of May 30, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 9.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.95M to a low estimate of $164.3M. As of the current estimate, Veradigm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.7M, an estimated decrease of -57.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.02M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$57.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $621.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $614.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.1M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.