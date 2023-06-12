Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $25.43 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $25.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597500 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Pang Phillip sold 5,000 shares for $25.95 per share. The transaction valued at 129,727 led to the insider holds 188,000 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 5,197 shares of VIR for $141,998 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 17,139,023 shares after completing the transaction at $27.32 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 34,365 shares for $27.32 each. As a result, the insider received 938,732 and left with 17,144,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIR is 0.24, which has changed by 15.12% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIR has traded an average of 891.12K shares per day and 735.67k over the past ten days. A total of 133.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of May 30, 2023 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.58M, compared to 4.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.15. EPS for the following year is -$4.91, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.41 and -$6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, down -89.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.44M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.