Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $44.53

As of close of business last night, Vital Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.53, down -3.51% from its previous closing price of $46.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642370 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when SEGNER EDMUND P III sold 1,155 shares for $44.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,820 led to the insider holds 14,328 shares of the business.

PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of VTLE for $207,412 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 95,657 shares after completing the transaction at $55.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 828.12M and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $118.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTLE traded 657.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 525.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.81% and a Short% of Float of 27.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6 and a low estimate of $3.49, while EPS last year was $7.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.48, with high estimates of $7.39 and low estimates of $3.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.83 and $16.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.04. EPS for the following year is $23.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $39.72 and $15.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $349.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $380M to a low estimate of $326M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $560.16M, an estimated decrease of -37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $401.96M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $438M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.79M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.