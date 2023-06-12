Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Records -4.08% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) was $11.51 for the day, down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712368 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WRBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 306,501 shares for $12.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,710,069 led to the insider holds 10,658,488 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 70,920 shares of WRBY for $862,324 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,964,989 shares after completing the transaction at $12.16 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Miller Steven Clive, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,251 shares for $10.89 each. As a result, the insider received 89,818 and left with 165,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRBY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $18.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

WRBY traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 854.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of May 30, 2023 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 9.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 22.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.75M to a low estimate of $161M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.62M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.3M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.11M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.11M and the low estimate is $724M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.