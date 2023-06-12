Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) was $14.38 for the day, down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $14.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415330 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WB is 0.53, which has changed by -31.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52.

Shares Statistics:

WB traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.45M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of May 14, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 4.51M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $433.51M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $450.15M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.64M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.