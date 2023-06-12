WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) closed at $154.72 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $155.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590081 shares were traded. WCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WESCO International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Schulz David S. sold 1,867 shares for $167.07 per share. The transaction valued at 311,920 led to the insider holds 100,703 shares of the business.

Cameron James sold 7,687 shares of WCC for $1,179,752 on Jun 08. The EVP & GM, Util & Broadband now owns 35,811 shares after completing the transaction at $153.47 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Squires Nelson John III, who serves as the EVP & GM, EES of the company, sold 613 shares for $171.16 each. As a result, the insider received 104,921 and left with 73,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.93B and an Enterprise Value of 13.73B. As of this moment, WESCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCC has reached a high of $175.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WCC has traded an average of 678.61K shares per day and 879.05k over the past ten days. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WCC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.41M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WCC is 1.50, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.30% for WCC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:57 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.8 and a low estimate of $3.92, while EPS last year was $4.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.62, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $3.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.15 and $14.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.35. EPS for the following year is $18.72, with 10 analysts recommending between $19.75 and $15.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.06B to a low estimate of $5.82B. As of the current estimate, WESCO International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.48B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.84B, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.42B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.15B and the low estimate is $23.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.