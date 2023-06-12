Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) closed at $163.09 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $164.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346568 shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when PECK KRISTIN C sold 13,000 shares for $176.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,295,335 led to the insider holds 56,843 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne sold 4,338 shares of ZTS for $763,228 on Apr 18. The Executive Vice President now owns 26,357 shares after completing the transaction at $175.94 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lagano Roxanne, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 13,010 shares for $175.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,276,750 and left with 26,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 75.37B and an Enterprise Value of 80.00B. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $187.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZTS traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 463.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 4.55M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZTS is 1.50, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $6.08, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.58 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Zoetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.08B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.68B and the low estimate is $9.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.