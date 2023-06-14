3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed at $9.93 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $9.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990605 shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DDD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Puthenveetil Reji sold 18,434 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 147,450 led to the insider holds 206,982 shares of the business.

Clinton Malissia sold 8,685 shares of DDD for $74,489 on May 18. The Director now owns 62,785 shares after completing the transaction at $8.58 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Johnson Andrew Martin, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of the company, sold 7,787 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider received 73,120 and left with 178,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $13.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DDD traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of May 30, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 10.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140M to a low estimate of $130.57M. As of the current estimate, 3D Systems Corporation’s year-ago sales were $140.04M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.37M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.03M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605.26M and the low estimate is $557.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.