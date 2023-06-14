A correction may be in store for Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares?

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) closed the day trading at $2.35 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587670 shares were traded. GRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Economides Vassiliki bought 12,000 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 214,058 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 208.95M and an Enterprise Value of 111.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7868.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRTS traded about 631.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRTS traded about 766.17k shares per day. A total of 87.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 2.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of May 30, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $1.96M. As of the current estimate, Gritstone bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.47M, an estimated decrease of -54.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.51M, a decrease of -30.50% over than the figure of -$54.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.95M, down -16.50% from the average estimate.