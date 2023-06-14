A glimpse at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) was $13.39 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $13.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719930 shares were traded. ROIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 10,800 shares for $13.78 per share. The transaction valued at 148,789 led to the insider holds 55,557 shares of the business.

POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 6,425 shares of ROIC for $99,940 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 59,704 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. As of this moment, Retail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIC has reached a high of $18.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.32.

Shares Statistics:

ROIC traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 4.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, ROIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.55M to a low estimate of $78.45M. As of the current estimate, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $78.22M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.81M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $312.93M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.01M and the low estimate is $326.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.