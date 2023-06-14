A glimpse at Terex Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) was $57.77 for the day, up 3.40% from the previous closing price of $55.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909198 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $54 from $66 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Hegarty Kieran sold 27,000 shares for $55.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,507,680 led to the insider holds 186,659 shares of the business.

MEESTER SIMON sold 6,000 shares of TEX for $302,640 on May 03. The President – Genie now owns 55,907 shares after completing the transaction at $50.44 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, GARRISON JOHN L JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, sold 8,907 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 534,420 and left with 436,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $60.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.52.

Shares Statistics:

TEX traded an average of 997.38K shares per day over the past three months and 793k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.25M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 4.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, TEX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $5.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Terex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.