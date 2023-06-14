A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

As of close of business last night, Energy Recovery Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.67, down -1.15% from its previous closing price of $26.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506464 shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when POLLINA LISA A sold 800 shares for $27.04 per share. The transaction valued at 21,635 led to the insider holds 4,007 shares of the business.

POLLINA LISA A sold 1,043 shares of ERII for $28,161 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 4,807 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Hanstveit Arve, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,327 shares for $23.73 each. As a result, the insider received 363,697 and left with 868,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.42B. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $27.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERII traded 354.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 366.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.33M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of May 30, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $24.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $24M. As of the current estimate, Energy Recovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.27M, an increase of 34.10% over than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.59M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188M and the low estimate is $160M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.