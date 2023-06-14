ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Records 0.5 million Shares Traded, Reaches $45.17 High

After finishing at $44.62 in the prior trading day, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) closed at $43.70, down -2.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504194 shares were traded. ABM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 716.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when SALMIRS SCOTT B sold 14,983 shares for $45.44 per share. The transaction valued at 680,892 led to the insider holds 350,391 shares of the business.

SALMIRS SCOTT B sold 100 shares of ABM for $4,512 on Apr 04. The President and CEO now owns 364,726 shares after completing the transaction at $45.12 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SALMIRS SCOTT B, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,334 shares for $45.09 each. As a result, the insider received 195,423 and left with 364,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. As of this moment, ABM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABM has reached a high of $50.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 331.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 533.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.37M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ABM as of May 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for ABM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, ABM Industries Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.81B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.42B and the low estimate is $8.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.