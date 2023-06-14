Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $10.39 During Trading Session

After finishing at $10.61 in the prior trading day, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) closed at $10.39, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107034 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALDX now has a Market Capitalization of 621.50M and an Enterprise Value of 472.58M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $11.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 938.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 2.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.35M and the low estimate is $6.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,625.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.