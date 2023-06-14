Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Records 4.75 million Shares Traded, Reaches $8.64 High

After finishing at $8.60 in the prior trading day, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) closed at $8.44, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4751515 shares were traded. AQN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AQN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.50 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.79B and an Enterprise Value of 13.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 687.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 673.20M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of May 14, 2023 were 25.6M with a Short Ratio of 25.60M, compared to 28.05M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AQN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.65, compared to 0.59 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $636.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.93M to a low estimate of $630M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s year-ago sales were $624.3M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $635.65M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $663M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $603.96M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.