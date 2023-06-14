Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed at $86.88 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $85.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634932 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMBA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Day Christopher sold 4,286 shares for $82.97 per share. The transaction valued at 355,617 led to the insider holds 13,831 shares of the business.

Ju Chi-Hong sold 4,165 shares of AMBA for $344,109 on Jun 08. The Sr. Vice President, Systems now owns 157,801 shares after completing the transaction at $82.62 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Chen Yun-Lung, who serves as the VP, Business Development of the company, sold 8,984 shares for $76.80 each. As a result, the insider received 689,971 and left with 44,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.40B and an Enterprise Value of 3.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $99.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMBA traded on average about 553.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.24M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.79 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $62.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, Ambarella Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.88M, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.61M, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366M and the low estimate is $304.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.