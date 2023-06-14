American Tower Corporation (AMT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) closed at $191.02 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $188.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1941441 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $234 from $244 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 10,025 shares for $195.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,954,875 led to the insider holds 17,473 shares of the business.

THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,739 shares of AMT for $380,128 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 22,099 shares after completing the transaction at $218.59 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Goel Sanjay, who serves as the EVP & President, Asia-Pacific of the company, bought 5 shares for $232.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,163 and bolstered with 9,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMT now has a Market Capitalization of 89.02B and an Enterprise Value of 134.13B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $282.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMT traded on average about 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 465.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMT is 6.28, which was 6.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.94 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.72B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.65B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.