AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Records 1.90% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The price of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) closed at $109.34 in the last session, up 1.90% from day before closing price of $107.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932087 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 153.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when FOLETTA MARK G sold 1,458 shares for $88.78 per share. The transaction valued at 129,441 led to the insider holds 8,073 shares of the business.

FOLETTA MARK G sold 6,042 shares of AMN for $509,638 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 8,073 shares after completing the transaction at $84.35 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Jackson Denise L, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,001 shares for $110.76 each. As a result, the insider received 443,151 and left with 14,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B and an Enterprise Value of 5.31B. As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMN traded on average about 705.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 770.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.65% stake in the company. Shares short for AMN as of May 30, 2023 were 7.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.53M, compared to 5.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.01% and a Short% of Float of 27.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $3.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $8.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $8.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.68 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $987.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $993M to a low estimate of $982.4M. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated decrease of -30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $921.63M, a decrease of -16.20% over than the figure of -$30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $943M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.