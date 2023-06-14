An average trading volume for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Coterra Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.75, up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $24.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7298754 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 501,858 led to the insider holds 77,406 shares of the business.

HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares of CTRA for $138,218 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 225,755 shares after completing the transaction at $27.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 18.75B and an Enterprise Value of 20.35B. As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $31.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRA traded 8.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 749.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of May 30, 2023 were 35.81M with a Short Ratio of 35.81M, compared to 38.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, CTRA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated decrease of -47.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -42.40% over than the figure of -$47.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05B, down -32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.92B and the low estimate is $5.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.