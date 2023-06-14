Analysis of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK): Selected Notes

After finishing at $40.96 in the prior trading day, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed at $40.48, down -1.17%. On the day, 2679903 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARMK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when MCKEE LYNN sold 30,817 shares for $42.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,308,490 led to the insider holds 281,714 shares of the business.

Harrington Lauren A sold 9,452 shares of ARMK for $401,521 on Dec 13. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 64,106 shares after completing the transaction at $42.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARMK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.55B and an Enterprise Value of 18.64B. As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 260.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.55M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.55% stake in the company. Shares short for ARMK as of May 30, 2023 were 10.78M with a Short Ratio of 10.78M, compared to 15.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARMK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $4.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.5B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.33B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.24B and the low estimate is $19.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.